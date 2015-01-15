New Business research report from TechNavio is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Organizations that support outsourced research services for the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Devices industries are called CROs. The nature of engagement of outsourced services is generally on contractual basis. This helps the vendors to control their R&D expenditure and concentrate on their core skills. CROs help vendors expand their capacities from clinical trials to healthcare regulatory submissions, biostatistics, and data management work. Furthermore, CROs have also started offering services at all phases (pre-clinical, phase I, phases II & IIIa, phases IIIb & IV, labs, and others) of drug development and discovery. CROs have built their capabilities from the earliest to the latest stages of drug development with emphasis on partnership, collaboration, and fee for service models.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global CRO market to grow at a CAGR of 9.83 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The CRO market can be divided into two segments: Early-stage Development Services and Late-stage Development Services. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of outsourcing of R&D services to CROs by global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical vendors.
TechNavio's report, Global CRO Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global CRO market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Key Vendors
- Covance
- Parexel International
- PRA Health Sciences
- Quintiles Translational
Market Driver
- Increased Outsourcing of R&D Activities
Market Challenge
- Shortage of CRO Staff
Market Trend
- Increase in Number of M&A
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
