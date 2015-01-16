Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Dairy products transportation is the movement of dairy products from manufacturing plants to different packaging companies or retailers. Producers of dairy products maintain strong partnerships with 3PL providers to obtain the benefits of efficient and cost-effective metrics when required. The companies transporting dairy products comply with strict government regulations, as fresh dairy products ought to reach customers in a condition that will not be detrimental to the customers' health. Vigilance at every phase of dairy products distribution contributes to the companies' safety record. In some cases, companies might also choose to lever their transportation process through outsourcing, as it is more convenient and cost effective.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Dairy Products Transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.59 percent over the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this Report



The Global Dairy Products Transportation market is segmented based on type of dairy products and mode of transportation.



TechNavio's report, Global Dairy Products Transportation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the EMEA region, and Americas; it also covers the Global Dairy Products Transportation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



Key Vendors



- Agri-Dairy

- Dachser

- Dairy.com

- T.C. Jacoby



Other Prominent Vendors



- AL-Taj Infotech

- Burris Logistics

- Cardinal Logistics Management

- Dairy Fresh Logistics

- Dairy Transport Logistics

- Interfood

- Kuehne + Nagel

- Leeway Logistics

- OIA Global

- Snowman Logistics

- UDT Logistics

- WEL Companies

- WJ Byrnes

- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services



Market Driver



- Increased Demand for Dairy Products

Market Challenge



- Rising Fuel Costs

Market Trend



- Increased Use of Intermodals

Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned in this Report: Agri-Dairy, Dachser, Dairy.com, T.C. Jacoby, AL-Taj Infotech, Burris Logistics, Cardinal Logistics Management, Dairy Fresh Logistics, Dairy Transport Logistics, Interfood, Kuehne + Nagel, Leeway Logistics, OIA Global, Snowman Logistics, UDT Logistics, WEL Companies, WJ Byrnes, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services



