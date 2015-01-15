New Software research report from TechNavio is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Data center colocation is a facility to rent computing servers and storage, where options such as power, bandwidth and security are already available. A hosting solution managed by the service provider and owned by the client can be termed as managed hosting solution. Colocation and managed hosting solutions are required to reduce spending on IT infrastructure, improve security, and ownership control over data.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Data Center Colocation market to grow at a CAGR of 11.49 percent over the period 2014-2019. The Global Managed Hosting Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.63 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services market for the period 2015-2019. The market is segmented into two markets: the Global Data Center Colocation market and the Global Managed Hosting Services market.
TechNavio's report, the Global Data Center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the key leading countries in the market; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Countries
- France
- Germany
- UK
- US
Key Vendors
- AT&T
- CenturyLink Savvis
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Level3 Communications
- Rackspace
- Verizon Communications
Other Prominent Vendors
- BT Global Services
- Cervalis
- Cogent Communications
- CoreSite Realty
- Datapipe
- GoGrid
- Hosting.com
- IBM
- Internap
- Interxion Holding
- Navisite
- Sabey
- Sungard Availability Services
- Telecity Group
- Telehouse
- Zayo Group
Key Drivers
- Increase in Data and Network Traffic
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Challenges
- Increased Complexity of Network Infrastructure
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Trends
- Readily Available Infrastructure
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
