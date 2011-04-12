The Global Digital Post: The Last Wish

Franklin, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2011 -- We were talking to Jimmy Hornsby of Westminster, who was telling us a compelling story about his friend Jim Scarborough’s last request. His friend was dying. He was in a medical facility and wanted to spend some time with his dog buddy, before he died. He knew cigarettes were a bad habit but, well, what did it matter now, he also wanted a cigarette. Both wishes were against the rules of the hospital. Jimmy talked with the nurse who agreed not to see what was happening. He fetched Buddy and arranged for Jim to step out the side door of the hospital. Buddy yelped with joy at seeing his master. Jim smoked a cigarette and held his pet Buddy for the last time. He died the next day.



Last requests usually involve people and things that mean the most to us in life. Anthony Napoleone’s story was in many newspapers including the “Bangor Daily News.” Anthony was a hospice patient in Salina, Kansas. His wish was to return home to Raymond, Maine to see his two sons and step children who were living with his ex-wife. An anonymous donor made the medical flight possible. He is staying at his aunt’s house as visits with his children are arranged. He and his parents are very happily reunited.



Sometimes, we can not anticipate what our last wish might be. Kathryn Hawkins tells the story of eleven year old Brendan Foster, who was diagnosed with Leukemia. He had little mobility and was near death but on the drive home from a medical appointment, he noticed a group of homeless people. Moved by their plight, he wanted to help. He asked his friends to carry food and sandwiches to the camp. They granted his wish and went to feed the homeless in honor of their dying friend.



Fiona Roberts on, “Mail Online” tells the story of 97 year old Everett Potter. Mr. Potter always made it clear that his wife Betty was very dear to him in life, but he had a regret. Throughout their marriage, he had never given her a diamond ring. As he was in hospice care, he arranged a special church service for Betty (‘Honey Bunch’) to give her a diamond ring and show her how much he loved her. She mattered most.



Perhaps Shakespeare says it best, describing who or what we will long for as our days are numbered. “For thy sweet love remembered such wealth brings That then I scorn to change my state with Kings.”



Maya Angelou tells us a lot about the people that mean the most to us when she says: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”



It is never too early to think about what matters most to us. In the end, with few exceptions, we wish to be with those we love. When the bell tolls, we want to leave our loved ones no doubt how much we care.



