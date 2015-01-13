New Market Research Report: Global E-cigarette Market 2015-2019
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2015 --An e-cigarette is an electronic inhaler that simulates tobacco smoking. It is a battery-powered inhaler designed to provide inhaled doses by way of vaporizing the solutions and simulate the effects of smoking by heating a nicotine liquid into vapor, which the user then inhales and exhales. An e-cigarette is also known as an e-vaping device, a personal vaporizer, or an e-nicotine delivery system. It contains a heating element that vaporizes liquid nicotine or a flavored liquid. The e-liquids used in e-cigarettes are available in different flavors such as pink bubble gum, menthol, watermelon, and peach. The effects of e-cigarettes on the human body are not yet fully known. However, they are considered less toxic than traditional cigarettes because they produce vapor instead of smoke. They are considered an effective method that helps smokers quit smoking though there is no scientific evidence for the same.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
TechNavio's analysts forecast Global E-cigarette market to grow at a CAGR of 24.14 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global E-cigarette market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from sales of e-cigarettes (first, second, and third generation) and related products such as cartridges, refills, and e-liquids. The market forecast is based on the understanding that e-cigarette sales during the forecast period may not be affected by socio-political and legal dynamics worldwide.
TechNavio's report, the Global E-cigarette Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Western Europe, Eastern and Central Europe, the APAC region, Latin America, and the ROW; it also covers the Global E-cigarette market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- North America
- Western Europe
- Eastern and Central Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- ROW
Key Vendors
- Altria Group
- BAT (British American Tobacco)
- Imperial Tobacco Group
- NJOY
- Reynolds American
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ballantyne Brands
- CB Distributors
- Gamucci
- Japan Tobacco
- LOGIC Technology Development
- Nicotek
- RR Chemicals
- Vapor
- Victory Electronic Cigarettes
- VMR Products
- White Cloud (Leads By Sales)
Market Driver
- Increased Desire among Consumers to Quit Smoking Tobacco
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
- Stringent Government Regulations and Standards
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
- Shift toward Vaping instead of Smoking
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Altria Group, BAT (British American Tobacco), Imperial Tobacco Group, NJOY, Reynolds American, Ballantyne Brands, CB Distributors, Gamucci, Japan Tobacco, LOGIC Technology Development, Nicotek, RR Chemicals, Vapor, Victory Electronic Cigarettes, VMRProducts, White Cloud (Leads By Sales)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget.
For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 800-844-8156
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Green Chemicals Market 2014-2018
- Genomics Market - Global Forecast to 2018
- The Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Forecast to 2019
- Global Agrochemicals Market 2014-2018
- Ophthalmology Devices Market - Competitive Landscape & Global Forecasts to 2018
- Liberty Global plc - Strategy and SWOT Report
- Wind Power in Australia, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Power Annual Deals Analysis 2013
- Solar PV Power in Australia, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Equipment Market, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Solar PV Power in Canada, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Equipment Market, Regulations and Company Profiles