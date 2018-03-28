Global EDA Market to Be Valued US$14 Billion by 2024

Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2018 --According to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. "Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market is poised to reach USD 14 billion by 2024." The trend of miniaturization of semiconductors has allowed manufacturers to utilize electronic components in applications such as surgical devices and smart fitness products. Development of such devices is generating a high demand for the EDA market. The rising awareness and acceptance of smart fitness devices are encouraging electronic design companies to invest in the innovative design tools for developing enhanced products. Manufacturers are investing massively to develop several new miniaturized products to enhance the customer experience. Researchers are focusing on developing cost-effective and reliable products with the use of electronic design tools.



An increase in the production of smart devices is a major factor that will have a positive impact on the growth of the EDA market over the forecast timespan. In the recent years, the industry has witnessed a rise in the demand for consumer electronics. The growing popularity of smartphones and tablets in the recent years has seen an increase in camera modules, proximity sensors, accelerometers, and touchscreens. Sensors are rapidly expanding beyond image and motion sensing to features that can measure human health, food calorie composition, altitude, and humidity indicators owing to the increase in the variety of consumer IoT applications such as wearables. These factors are driving the electronic design automation market over the coming years.



The U.S. has witnessed a technological boom and emergence of several small- and large-scale fabless companies. Factors, such as high demand for consumer electronics devices, favorable government policies, the rise in government funding in technology projects, and robust economic conditions of several countries will drive the EDA market growth. Increasing demand to differentiate products is encouraging OEMs to incorporate new technologies and provide products with large displays with better resolution, storage capacity, and high processing speed. These cutting-edge functionalities will increase the complexity of mobile System on Chips (SoCs). Following this, SoC designers are using semiconductor IP cores from third-party service providers to decrease the risk of design integration in the devices, contributing to the semiconductor IP electronic design automation market growth.



The North America EDA market will witness a high growth over the forecast timeframe owing to large-scale technological advancements. The region is a leading adopter and developer of new technologies such as 5G technology for smartphone users. In addition, presence of a developed broadband & wireless infrastructure and government support for the development of IoT-based technologies are driving smart consumer electronics industry thereby providing an impetus to the EDA market growth. Fast broadband services and the development of these infrastructures in remote and underserved locations are aiding the development of the IoT and smart electronics market in the region.



The EDA market consists of serval application sectors and consists of vendors, who are providing software tools, dedicated design services, and IP. The industry is presently dominated by many small and large vendors. Several major SIP companies are looking at the prospects to acquire other IP companies to expand their market share. The growth potential of the EDA market is anticipated to attract numerous new vendors trying to gain entry into the market. These new players are focusing on the distinct segments of IC design IP, which will help them gain a considerable market share.



Companies in the EDA market include Solido Design Automation, Mentor Graphics, Silvaco International, National Instruments, Sigasi, Pulsonix, Keysight Technologies, JEDA Technologies, Invionics, Intercept Technology, Inc., CadSoft Computer, Cadence Design Systems, Zuken, Inc. Xilinx, Inc., and Synopsys, Inc., among others. Companies in the EDA market are looking to spread their business and presence to developing countries and are implementing strategies such as Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). Several vendors are acquiring smaller software or technology-based companies to enhance their core business.



Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size By Product (Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design & Verification, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Services), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Telecommunications), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, And South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024



Chapter 5. EDA Market, By Application



5.1. EDA market share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Aerospace & defense

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Consumer electronics

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Industrial

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.6. Medical

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.7. Telecommunications

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024



