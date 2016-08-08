Global Edible Insects Market Projected to Reach $1.53 Billion in 2021

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --The Worldwide Edible Insects Market is set to grow 70.6% to reach $1.53 billion in 2021 from an estimated $105.7 million in 2016, according to Arcluster, in the first-of-its-kind market report on edible insects and entomophagy. The highest growth will come from the sale of coated edible insects, which is projected to grow 85.3 percent between 2016 and 2021. Revenues from Packaged, Processed and Powdered edible insects is set to grow 30x between 2015 and 2021. The market for edible insects across many parts of the world is quite substantial and is expected to pick up momentum over the next 5 years. The edible insect market is a nestled in niche opportunity that has begun to provide incremental ROIs to value investors and market stakeholders.



The report spans 103 pages, and contains 42 tables and 29 figures and charts. The latest report on edible insects covers the market dynamics, ecosystem, sizes and forecasts of segments within the commercial edible insect ecosystem for the period 2016 – 2021. The report also provides insights into key market requirements gathered from consumers, stores, retail outlets, and shops and their preferences, priorities and perception of commercially available edible insects. The analysis in this report will help both edible bug vendors, suppliers, harvesters and food and beverage companies to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



The market for edible insects is segmented into three categories – Segments, Insect Types and Regions.



By Segments – the market size and forecasts for edible insects is provided by four segment types – Raw, Coated, Powdered, Paste. Coated is further segmented by Bars, Candy, Chocolate, Cookies, Chips, Crackers, Snack Packs and Others. Powdered is further segmented by Flour, Baking Powder, Protein Powder, Salts and Others.



By Types of Insect – Beetles; Caterpillars; Bees, Wasps and Ants; Grasshoppers, Locusts and Crickets; Cicadas, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, True bugs; Termites; Dragonflies; Flies; Others.



By Regions – North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Central/Latin America and Asia-Pacific.



The 2016 syndicated study report on Edible Insects is part of an ongoing series of market reports that focus on micro emerging trends in the sustainable food and beverage markets across multiple regions and countries.



