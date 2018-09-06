Global Electric Transporters Market Size Estimated to Reach at USD 69.5 Billion in 2026

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2018 --According to a study published by Polaris Market Research, Global Electric Transporters Market is expected to grow from USD 35.6 billion in 2017 to USD 69.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Polaris Market Research's new report 'Electric Transporters Market [By Product Type (E-Scooter, E-Skateboard, E-Bicycle, E-Unicycle, E-Moped Scooter, Hoverboard, Onewheel, Segway PT), By Battery (Nickel-metal Hybrid, Sealed Lead Acid, Lithium Ion], By Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V) By Regions (North America - U.S., Canada, Mexico; Europe - Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America - Brazil; Middle East & Africa)]: Market size & Forecast, 2017 – 2026' indicates that the global electric transporters market generated USD 35.6 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



An electric transporter that includes a wide variety of electric bikes segments and electric cars is currently a major trend as an effort to fight globally rising pollution and development of a sustainable future. However, we have limited our scope to electric bikes and small engine vehicles only in our research scope. These electric automobile segments that encompass the bicycle segment have witnessed significant growth in sales in the past five years with over 40 million sold yearly from 2013 onwards. China has been the leading market for selling of these vehicles which was followed by Europe and Japan in the third place. The worldwide stock for the electric passenger cars crossed 3 million in 2017, which as an increase of around 57% from 2016. However, this was less compared to in 2016 and 2015. The battery electric transporters constitute of approximately two third of the global electric car fleet.



Electric-vehicles are the trending innovating clusters in the automotive sector, these products have substantial potential to enhance industrial and economic competitiveness, hence attracting investments wherever major markets can be developed in the near future. Significant industry uptake of this segment of automobiles has occurred in the recent years. Ongoing commitments and support for further development of electric transporters from the automotive industry and policy makers suggest that the trend of EV will not abate in the next decade.



The increasing sales volumes of electric transporters along with the growing competition in the development of noble technologies are most likely to contribute continuous reduction in manufacturing cost of batteries, which is the most primary cost component of e-transporters. These cost cutting EV technologies have further strengthen their competitiveness compared with the internal combustion engines. This reinforces the case for road e-vehicles that are continuously occupying an expanding market share and perhaps a leading role in the evolution of transportation across all modes.



The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global Electric Transporters Market, 2017-2026. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and South America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.



Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors



Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2017. China dominates the regional as well as the worldwide e-bike market, with estimates of approximately 85 percent of the bikes sold global sales in the country. The country manufactures around 37 million new e-bikes every year and it is expected to increase in the near future. However, production might experience slower growth as several European countries have been actively participating in the industry.



Some of the industry participants include F-wheel DYU, Fuji-Ta, Baidu, Airwheel, Goldenwheel, Robstep, Hybike, Bafang (8FUN) Motor, Geoby, Guewer, Benelli, BMW Bicycles, BH, ECO Movement, Electric Bike Plus, Fully Charged, Mahindra GenZe and Kalkhoff.



Key Segments



Product Type



- E-Scooter

- E-Skateboard

- E-Bicycle

- E-Unicycle

- E-Moped Scooter

- Hoverboard

- Onewheel

- Segway PT



Battery Type



- Nickel-metal Hybrid

- Sealed Lead Acid

- Lithium Ion



Application Segments



- 24V

- 36V

- 48V



Region



- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

- Middle East and Africa



