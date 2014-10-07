Global Emulsion Polymer Market Is Growing at CAGR of 5.4%, Expecting Increased Demand from Paints and Coatings Industry from 2014 to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --The global emulsion polymer market is expected to reach USD 44.22 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. Growth of major end use industries such as paints & coatings and adhesives coupled with regulatory support across various nation is expected to remain key driving factors for the market. Environmental benefits associated with the use of emulsion polymers have been significantly instrumental in enhancing market penetration. However, volatile prices of key raw materials including styrene and acrylics is expected to be a challenge for industry participants over the next six years. Owing to these factors, the industry has shifted its focus towards developing bio-based alternatives to synthetic emulsion polymer.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Global market for emulsion polymer was 12,108.8 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 17,398.3 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2014 to 2020.



- Acrylics emerged as the leading product segment and accounted for 38.4% of total market volume in 2013. In addition to being the largest product segment, acrylics are also expected to be the fastest growing product segment, at an estimated CAGR of 5.7% from 2014 to 2020



- Paints and coatings emerged the leading application segment for emulsion polymer and accounted for 32.4% of total market volume in 2013. Global demand for emulsion polymer in paints and coatings is expected to be primarily driven by growth of paints and coatings industry mainly in emerging economies of BRIC nations. Global demand for emulsion polymer from paper & paperboard coatings is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.4% from 2014 to 2020.



- Asia Pacific dominated the global market and accounted for 38.8% of total market volume in 2013. Asia Pacific along with being the largest market is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market for emulsion polymer at an estimated CAGR of 6.9% from 2014 to 2020 owing to increasing concentration of paint and coating companies. European market for emulsion polymer is expected to exceed a market worth USD 10 billion by 2020, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.2% from 2014 to 2020.



- The global emulsion polymer is fragmented with top four participants accounting for just below 30% of the global market in 2013. Some of the major industry participants include BASF SE, Celanese, Dow Chemical Company and Styron. Some other companies operating in the global market includes Synthomer, Wacker Chemie AG, DIC Corporation, Nuplex Industry and Omnova Solution.



