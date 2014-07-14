Global Entertainment Holdings Announces Successful Demonstration of New I-HUB Media Delivery System

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2014 --Global Entertainment Holdings GBHL.OB has announced that its subsidiary, Global Entertainment Media (GEM) has completed a successful demonstration of the i-HUB set-top operating device, a new convergence technology system that enables internet users and content viewers to easily find and view countless hours of programming available throughout the internet with just a few “clicks”.



The demonstration was witnessed by Kirk Kirkpatrick, CEO of MDS America, one of the leading MVDDS (Multichannel Video and Data Distribution Service) technology companies with interests throughout the world including a 700 channel system in the UAE serving Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Following the demonstration, Mr. Kirkpatrick stated that he had “great confidence that GEM’s set top device not only performs well, but that it will indeed efficiently combine content and technology at a far superior level and lower price than any potential competitors as a result of GEM’s unique capability of a ‘back channel’ enabling users to seek and source all forms of Internet content and ‘pull’ such content down from the web to the viewer’s monitor/tv.” Kirkpatrick added, “I was also impressed with the look and feel of the electronic program guide that is embedded within the i-HUB system to enable the user to search the entire web for specific content.”



Gary Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer of Global Universal Entertainment, stated, “Our next objective is to field test a consumer version of i-HUB using selected MDS America’s subscribers to their flagship MVDDS operation in Albuquerque, NM, to be followed by an extensive rollout throughout the country and, ultimately, worldwide. It is part of Global Entertainment’s planned diversification into delivery of media content, as well as production of compelling and sought-after video entertainment.”



About Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. GBHL:OB



GBHL is a publicly-held, entertainment company with the goal of building a worldwide entertainment and media organization with domestic and foreign subsidiaries, affiliates and/or joint venture partners. GBHL operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global Universal Film Group (Film Production & sales), Global Entertainment Media (media content delivery; the “i-HUB”) and Global Entertainment Film Fund, LLC (Film Slate Financing). The Company is determined to stay on the cutting edge of social networking and media distribution through its wholly-owned subsidiary, You’ve Got The Part, Inc. You’ve Got the Part plans to capitalize on the current popularity of Hollywood and reality-based programming by offering participants small roles online, in a Hollywood movie or video production, for which anyone with access to a digital camera can apply. Global Entertainment Media is focused on development of digital distribution of media content with the i-HUB set-top convergence system. The Company also utilizes joint ventures to maximize revenue while reducing equity exposure. Recently announced joint ventures in the areas of film productions, tech-education and social media promotion with Global-Mahvrick, LLC, further GBHL’s corporate goals.



For more information on GBHL, please visit us on the Internet at: http://www.GBHL.com, or contact the Company by email at: http://www.info@GlobalUniversal.com



About MDS America, Inc.

MDS America is the premier builder of MVDDS systems for high-speed wireless broadband delivery of video and Internet data by terrestrial transmission for customers worldwide. Information on MDS America can be found at MDS America press contact: Kirk Kirkpatrick, 772/341-7441, http://www.mailto:kirk@mdsamerica.com" kirk@mdsamerica.com.



Safe Harbor: Pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21B of the Exchange Act of 1934, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals and assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this release may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions such as "may," "could," or "might" occur. Such statements reflect the current views of GBHL and its affiliated companies with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance and commercial appeal of its feature-length films, its film production services, competitive market conditions in the motion picture industry (both in the US and foreign markets), successful sale of the rights to film content produced, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. Neither Global Entertainment Holdings, nor its affiliate or subsidiary companies undertakes any responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements contained in this news release.