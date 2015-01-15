New Food market report from TechNavio: "Global Fish and Seafood Market 2014-2018"
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Fish and seafood include various types of fishes and other eatable sea animals. The global population is growing, and with it, the demand for food, including seafood, is also increasing. According to the World Bank, it is expected that by 2030, 70 percent of the demand for fish and seafood will come from the APAC region. Therefore, to meet the demand for fish and seafood by the middle of the century, the global production of fish and seafood needs to increase more than twofold.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Fish and Seafood market to grow at a CAGR of 4.16 percent and 3.48 percent in terms of revenue and volume, respectively, over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Fish and Seafood market during the period 2014-2018. Based on product type, the Global Fish and Seafood market can be segmented into four: Fresh and Chilled Fish and Seafood, Canned Fish and Seafood, Frozen Fish and Seafood, Other Fish and Seafood.
TechNavio's report, the Global Fish and Seafood Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the APAC region, Europe, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global Fish and Seafood market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
Key Vendors
- High Liner Foods
- Iglo Group
- LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP
- Marine Harvest
- Thai Union Frozen Products
Other Prominent Vendors
- AquaChile
- Austevoll Seafood ASA
- Beijing Princess Seafood International
- Dongwon
- Faroe Seafood
- Findus Group
- Fishery Products International
- Hansung Enterprise
- Hudson Fish
- Lyons Seafoods
- Marine Harvest
- Mc Cain Foods
- Princes
- Sajo Industries
- Salmar Asa
- Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International
- Stolt Sea Farm
- Surapon Foods
- Tassal Group
- The Seafood
- Toyo Suisan Kaisha
- Tri Marine International
- Trident Seafoods
Market Driver
- Growing Global Population
Market Challenge
- Commercial Fishing
Market Trend
- Increased Demand for Aquaculture
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
