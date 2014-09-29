Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --About Forklift Trucks



A forklift truck, also known as fork truck, lift truck, or forklift, is widely used to lift and move materials within a warehouse or for loading and unloading trucks. They form an essential part of the supply chain market. Forklifts have a lifting capacity of up to 48 tons and up to 670 inches in height. The market is highly dependent on investments from the Warehousing industry. The growth of customer segments and rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the Global Forklift Truck market.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Forklift Truck market will grow at a CAGR of 6.98 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Forklift Truck market can be categorized into two segments; namely counterbalanced forklift truck and warehouse forklift truck.



TechNavio's report, the Global Forklift Truck Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Forklift Truck market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions:



- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors:



- Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp.

- Kion Group AG

- NACCO Material Handling Group

- Toyota Industries Corp.



Other Prominent Vendors:



- Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd

- Clark Material Handling International Inc.

- Combilift Ltd.

- Crown Equipment Corp.

- Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd

- Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd

- Hangcha Forklift Co. Ltd

- Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG.

- Hytsu Group

- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

- Komatsu Utility Co. Ltd

- Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.

- Nippon Yusoki Co. Ltd

- Paletrans Equipment Ltd

- Tailift Group

- UniCarriers Corp.



Key Market Driver:



- Globalization of Supply Chains.

- Globalization of Supply Chains.



Key Market Challenge:



- Need for Continuous Support and Maintenance.

- Need for Continuous Support and Maintenance.



Key Market Trend:



- Demand for Automation in Emerging Economies.

- Demand for Automation in Emerging Economies.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table Of Content



01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.1.1 Forklift Trucks

06.2 Global Forklift Truck Market

06.2.1 Counterbalanced Forklift Truck

06.2.2 Warehouse Forklift Truck

06.3 Market Size and Forecast

06.4 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Technology

07.1 Global Forklift Truck Market by Technology 2013-2018

07.2 Electricity Powered Forklift Truck

07.3 Internal Combustion Engine Powered Forklift Truck

08. Market Segmentation by Product

08.1 Global Forklift Truck Market by Product 2013-2018

08.2 Counterbalance Forklift Trucks

08.3 Warehouse Forklift Trucks

09. Geographical Segmentation

09.1 Global Forklift Truck Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013

09.2 Global Forklift Truck Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013-2018

09.3 Forklift Trucks Market in the APAC Region

09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.4 Forklift Trucks Market in the EMEA Region

09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.5 Forklift Trucks Market in the Americas

09.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

10. Key Leading Countries

10.1 China

10.2 US

10.3 Germany

11. Buying Criteria

12. Market Growth Drivers

13. Drivers and their Impact

14. Market Challenges

15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



List of Exhibits



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Forklift Truck Market 2013-2018(US$)

Exhibit 3: Global Forklift Truck Market by Type

Exhibit 4: Global Forklift Truck Market Segmentation by Product 2013 (By unit sales)

Exhibit 5: Global Forklift Truck Market 2013-2018(Units)

Exhibit 6: Global Forklift Truck Market by Technology

Exhibit 7: Global Forklift Truck Market by Segmentation 2013 (By unit sales)

Exhibit 8: Electricity Powered Forklift Truck by Segmentation 2013 (By unit sales)

Exhibit 9: Global Forklift Truck Market Segments By Product

Exhibit 10: Global Forklift Truck Market Segmentation by Product 2013 (By unit sales)

Exhibit 11: Forklift Truck Market by Counterbalanced Forklift Trucks

Exhibit 12: Forklift Truck Market by Warehouse Trucks

Exhibit 13: Global Forklift Truck Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013 (By unit sales)

Exhibit 14: Global Forklift Truck Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013-2018 (By unit sales)

Exhibit 15: Forklift Truck Market in APAC Region 2013-2018(Units)

Exhibit 16: Forklift Truck Market in EMEA Region 2013-2018(Units)

Exhibit 17: Forklift Truck Market in Americas 2013-2018(Units)

Exhibit 18: Global Forklift Truck Market Share Analysis

Exhibit 19: Business Segmentation of Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp.

Exhibit 20: Business Segmentation of Kion Group AG

Exhibit 21: Business Segmentation of NACCO Material Handling Group

Exhibit 22: Business segmentation of Toyota Industries Corporation



