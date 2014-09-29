Global Forklift Trucks Market 2014-2018
A forklift truck, also known as fork truck, lift truck, or forklift, is widely used to lift and move materials within a warehouse or for loading and unloading trucks. They form an essential part of the supply chain market. Forklifts have a lifting capacity of up to 48 tons and up to 670 inches in height. The market is highly dependent on investments from the Warehousing industry. The growth of customer segments and rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the Global Forklift Truck market.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Forklift Truck market will grow at a CAGR of 6.98 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
The Global Forklift Truck market can be categorized into two segments; namely counterbalanced forklift truck and warehouse forklift truck.
TechNavio's report, the Global Forklift Truck Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Forklift Truck market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions:
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
Key Vendors:
- Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp.
- Kion Group AG
- NACCO Material Handling Group
- Toyota Industries Corp.
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd
- Clark Material Handling International Inc.
- Combilift Ltd.
- Crown Equipment Corp.
- Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd
- Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd
- Hangcha Forklift Co. Ltd
- Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG.
- Hytsu Group
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
- Komatsu Utility Co. Ltd
- Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.
- Nippon Yusoki Co. Ltd
- Paletrans Equipment Ltd
- Tailift Group
- UniCarriers Corp.
Key Market Driver:
- Globalization of Supply Chains.
Key Market Challenge:
- Need for Continuous Support and Maintenance.
Key Market Trend:
- Demand for Automation in Emerging Economies.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Content
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 Forklift Trucks
06.2 Global Forklift Truck Market
06.2.1 Counterbalanced Forklift Truck
06.2.2 Warehouse Forklift Truck
06.3 Market Size and Forecast
06.4 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Technology
07.1 Global Forklift Truck Market by Technology 2013-2018
07.2 Electricity Powered Forklift Truck
07.3 Internal Combustion Engine Powered Forklift Truck
08. Market Segmentation by Product
08.1 Global Forklift Truck Market by Product 2013-2018
08.2 Counterbalance Forklift Trucks
08.3 Warehouse Forklift Trucks
09. Geographical Segmentation
09.1 Global Forklift Truck Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013
09.2 Global Forklift Truck Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013-2018
09.3 Forklift Trucks Market in the APAC Region
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 Forklift Trucks Market in the EMEA Region
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.5 Forklift Trucks Market in the Americas
09.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
10. Key Leading Countries
10.1 China
10.2 US
10.3 Germany
11. Buying Criteria
12. Market Growth Drivers
13. Drivers and their Impact
14. Market Challenges
15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Global Forklift Truck Market 2013-2018(US$)
Exhibit 3: Global Forklift Truck Market by Type
Exhibit 4: Global Forklift Truck Market Segmentation by Product 2013 (By unit sales)
Exhibit 5: Global Forklift Truck Market 2013-2018(Units)
Exhibit 6: Global Forklift Truck Market by Technology
Exhibit 7: Global Forklift Truck Market by Segmentation 2013 (By unit sales)
Exhibit 8: Electricity Powered Forklift Truck by Segmentation 2013 (By unit sales)
Exhibit 9: Global Forklift Truck Market Segments By Product
Exhibit 10: Global Forklift Truck Market Segmentation by Product 2013 (By unit sales)
Exhibit 11: Forklift Truck Market by Counterbalanced Forklift Trucks
Exhibit 12: Forklift Truck Market by Warehouse Trucks
Exhibit 13: Global Forklift Truck Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013 (By unit sales)
Exhibit 14: Global Forklift Truck Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013-2018 (By unit sales)
Exhibit 15: Forklift Truck Market in APAC Region 2013-2018(Units)
Exhibit 16: Forklift Truck Market in EMEA Region 2013-2018(Units)
Exhibit 17: Forklift Truck Market in Americas 2013-2018(Units)
Exhibit 18: Global Forklift Truck Market Share Analysis
Exhibit 19: Business Segmentation of Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp.
Exhibit 20: Business Segmentation of Kion Group AG
Exhibit 21: Business Segmentation of NACCO Material Handling Group
Exhibit 22: Business segmentation of Toyota Industries Corporation
