Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Generic Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 11.02 percent over the period 2013-2018. The patent expiry of top-selling drugs is one of the major drivers contributing to the growth of this market. The market is also witnessing an increase in mergers and acquistions. However, intense competition among vendors could squeeze profit margins, increase pricing pressure, and pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Get full access to report at:

http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/global-generic-drugs-2014-2018-market



TechNavio's report, the Global Generic Drugs Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Generic Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space include Actavis plc, Mylan Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), STADA Arzneimittel AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are 3SBio Inc., Amgen Inc., Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Berlin-Chemie AG, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Idec Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Celltrion Inc., Cipla Ltd., Coherus Biosciences Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gedeon Richter plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hospira Inc., Impax Laboratories Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Par Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., Wockhardt Ltd., and Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.



Similar Report

Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market:

http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/antiepileptic-drugs-market



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size and growth rate be in 2018?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?