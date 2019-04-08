Global Genesis Group Acquires Diverse TV Programming for MipTV

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2019 --Global Genesis Group (GGG) is proud to announce that they have recently acquired various TV series for coproduction and worldwide distribution as they are exhibiting product at mipTV in Cannes.

From Michael Valentine the creator of the award-winning documentary film, COMIX: Beyond the Comic Book Pages, comes COMIC BOOKS AND BEYOND, an engaging and fun docu-series that gives an exclusive in-depth look into the exciting multi-billion dollar comic book industry. COMIC BOOKS AND BEYOND explores a cultural phenomenon that has proven staying power and amassed huge box office sales.



RIDE OUT, from creator Franco Gonzalez, is THE GRAND TOUR meets the Instagram age. A knowledgeable gear head and her partner take to the road to find the best cars, clubs, bikes and streets races around the world. Beautifully shot, featuring the sexiness of the machines and their culture, RIDE OUT is hot.



For the Spanish-language audience GGG has acquired ENTRE CIELO Y TIERRA from creator Cesar Roman Bolivar and Producer Silvana Arias. ENTRE CIELO Y TIERA Entre Cielo y Tierra is a docudrama about true-to-life real stories of people from different religious beliefs who have experienced miracles. It is more than a TV show, it's a proof of Faith.



"Global Genesis Group is very proud to be working with so many talented producers. From the behind-the-scene world of comic books, to exploring the culture of cars, clubs and street racing to telling true stories of faith to a Latin audience, we have shows that will add unique perspective to the world," said Charles Morris, Jr. VP Development & Acquisitions for GGG.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and Documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP Management company.