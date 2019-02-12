Global Genesis Group Acquires Police Doc "The Wounded Blue"

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2019 --Global Genesis Group (GGG) is proud to announce they will be handling worldwide distribution for the hot topic feature doc "The Wounded Blue" directed by Jason Harney. "The Wounded Blue" is a powerful film that examines Police Officers who endured career-ending injuries while on duty only to be faced with unemployment, financial ruin and suicide. The film not only illuminates the tragic consequences of these injured police officers but stresses the importance of peer counseling as well as the need for legislative changes in a system that is clearly broken. "The Wounded Blue" features, among others, the stories of Texas Police Officer Ann Marie Carrizales, retired Connecticut Police Officer Phil Roselle and retired Oklahoma Lieutenant Charles Neill, all of whom lost as much as 75% of their pay after suffering career-ending injuries in the line of duty.



Director Jason Harney stated, "As a filmmaker, I felt the responsibility to ensure these heroes were given a voice that could finally be heard loud and clear. When a Police Officer is involved in a shooting and consequently suffers the debilitating effects of PTSD, the effects cannot be understated. It is a known fact that Police Officer suicides outnumber Police Officers killed in the line of duty. All of this must be recognized as a national tragedy and the stories told in this very powerful film evoke a call to action in which we must work to correct these issues."



Executive Producer Randy Sutton continued, "The injustice that our country's Law Enforcement Officers often face when they get seriously or catastrophically injured has been hidden too long. This film will reveal the truth. Imagine a Police Officer being shot in the head and disabled after years of dedicated service and then abandoned by the same agency they sacrificed so much for. It is happening right now in America. I've spent 34 years of my life behind a badge fighting for justice. Now I am fighting FOR those who serve. The Wounded Blue will be their voice."



"The Wounded Blue" is a production of Lightning Digital Entertainment. The film is being distributed worldwide by Global Genesis Group and will be available on all digital platforms soon.



"Global Genesis Group is very proud to be associated with this important and timely film. Director Harney delivers the intense, extremely personal truth of these injured Police Officers, which is heartbreaking. With our planned global release, this film should open up the eyes of the public to the suffering of those who have pledged their lives to protect and serve," said Charles Morris, Jr. VP Development & Acquisitions for GGG.



