Global Genesis Group Acquires Worldwide Rights to Corvette Nation

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --Global Genesis Group is excited to announce that they have acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the first three seasons of the TV series CORVETTE NATION. Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group, stated, "the first two seasons of Corvette Nation were one of the biggest successes on the Velocity network. Both seasons are currently available on Netflix. Now we are happy to report to the diehard fans of this series that Season 3 has recently completed production."



CORVETTE NATION is hosted by Bill Stephens and Maria Prekeges. It is a unique series that takes a hard look at the Chevrolet Corvette, one of the most recognized, popular and sought-after American high-performance automobiles ever produced. Celebrating its 60th Anniversary, the Corvette has become a major part of the American Fabric, not only in the automotive world but in our American culture. Whether through song, TV shows or feature films, the Corvette has made a lasting impression on the world. Though this legendary sports car has gone through many changes since its inception, it remains a consistent topic of discussion among car enthusiasts around the world. Whether it's the inaugural C-1, or the newest, state-of-the-art C-7, the Corvette garners more attention and more Corvette-specific events and merchandise than any other American-Made Automobile



Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group, continued, "It's a privilege to be able to not only distribute seasons one and two of the series CORVETTE NATION to the world, but to be the exclusive home of season three. The third season will not only offer the hardcore fans of Corvette Nation a new look, unique locations, celebrity guests and Corvette events across the country, but it will attract new viewers to this well-produced series. Some of the new shows will have over 200 Corvettes visiting Mount Rushmore or the iconic Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota. The viewers of CORVETTE NATION will also be getting up close and personal with such motorsports luminaries as Vic Edelbrock, Ron Fellows or Ken Lingenfelter. It is exciting to be a part of this series as it continues to thrive and grow."



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television series, Feature Films & merchandising as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate merchandising and sponsorship opportunities globally. Global Genesis Group is a full service Production, Distribution, Sponsorship & Merchandising company.