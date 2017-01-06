Global Genesis Group and Gary Daniels Go to Space in the High Concept Sci-Fi Feature Astro

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2017 --Global Genesis Group, LLC is proud to announce that they have acquired worldwide rights to ASTRO, GARY DANIELS's (The Expendables, Fist of the North Star) latest film. ASTRO is a sci-fi action adventure also starring Michael Pare (The Infiltrator), Dominique Swain (Face off), Louis Mandylor (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Orson Chaplin (American Horror Story) and Eric Roberts.



ASTRO is the first installment of a trilogy. ASTRO is about an eccentric billionaire's private spacecraft that returns to Earth with an abducted extraterrestrial from a newly discovered planet. When the billionaire and his scientists discover that former Special Forces soldier Jack Adams has the same DNA as the alien, they force Jack into their experimental program to extract secrets of the universe. When Jack and his daughter fight back against the scientists, all hell breaks loose.



Asif Akbar, who co-wrote and directed the feature, stated "I have always been fascinated by the research behind the extraterrestrial phenomenon. Are we really alone in this universe? It's a very profound universal subject matter, and that's what inspired me to conceive ASTRO. I've also been blessed to have had a fantastic cast and crew support ASTRO with so much inspiration and dedication."



Charles Morris Jr., V.P. of Development & Acquistions for Global Genesis Group, continued, "We are extremely excited to be working with Asif on this high concept project. ASTRO reminded us of the classic movie Starman, starring Jeff Bridges and Karen Allen, with its intelligence and sensitivity toward a relevant subject matter. ASTRO has all the elements we look for in a commercial hit movie, starting with a great script, and adding high-powered talented actors such as Gary Daniels, Louis Mandylor, Michael Pare and Dominique Swain. We know it'll be a great film for the action sci-fi fans."



Director Asif Akbar added, "I have great confidence in the film's sales and distribution team at GGG with their dynamic vision for getting films sold and released on multiple platforms and bringing the ASTRO cinematic universe out to a world-wide audience. I can't wait to have Global Genesis Group introduce the first film in the ASTRO trilogy to the world."



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.