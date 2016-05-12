Global Genesis Group, Darius Films and K.Jam Media to Produce a Bob Saget Helmed Feature Jake

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --Global Genesis Group has come aboard to finance and co-produce the Bob Saget helmed feature film Jake. Saget will also star as the troubled suburban dad in this movie written by Joshua Turek and produced by GGG, Nicholas Tabarrok (Defendor, The Art of the Steal) and Kia Jam (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Lucky Number Slevin)



In this original dark comedy, Ed (Bob Saget), reluctantly calls together an oddball assortment of friends and family to intervene on the supposed drug habit of his fifteen-year-old son, Jake. What quickly follows is a night of finger-pointing, petty thievery, adulterous backstabbing, and a seesaw of crooked emotional revelations— all leading to the misguided but sincere attempt to heal this dysfunctional American family.



Global Genesis Group will finance and act as the worldwide sales agent and will be producing the film along with Nicholas Tabarrok and Kia Jam, principals of Darius Films and K.JAM Media.