Global Genesis Group Drops Tom Sizemore from "The Door"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Global Genesis Group, the production company behind upcoming horror/thriller "The Door" has dropped Tom Sizemore as the film's male lead. This decision comes in the wake of recent allegations against Sizemore.



THE DOOR is a psychological thriller in the vein of INSIDIOUS. In the late '50s, Dr. Lazarus Saint was conducting horrific experiments until a suspicious house fire killed Dr. Saint and his young son Vincent. In present day, Scott and Rebecca Johnson move into the old Saint house. When people who visit the house start dying, Rebecca discovers the ghost of Vincent who warns her that Scott is becoming the dead Lazarus. Rebecca realizes she is doomed unless she can stop the reborn Lazarus.



Global Genesis Group is still moving forward with the production and is currently re-casting.



Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.