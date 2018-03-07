Global Genesis Group Expands Its Domestic Distribution Operations

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2018 --Global Genesis Group (GGG) announced today that Scott Moesta has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Domestic Distribution.



Moesta began his 30-year career in the film industry at Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment, where he acted as the studio's Regional Sales Manager then later as the Lead Liaison with MTV as well as Head of Special Markets. His most recent positions include EVP and GM, Entertainment and Head of Acquisitions for ARC Entertainment, Head of Studio Sponsorships for the Bentonville Film Festival, SVP of Acquisitions at Alchemy and Head of Acquisitions at Echo Bridge and SP Releasing.



Over the last decade, Moesta successfully pitched and distributed a wide spectrum of properties to InDemand, Comcast, Time Warner, Directv, Dish, Vubiquity, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft, Sony, Cinemanow, Hulu, Crackle, Showtime, Starz and Netflix, among others.



"I'm very excited to be working with the Global Genesis Group team, and I'm looking forward to exposing their strong slate of feature films and television series to the domestic market," Moesta announced.



Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group, stated, "As our company expands its acquisitions of content for the domestic market, Scott's wealth of experience and innovative approach will be an incredible asset to the GGG distribution team. I look forward to our shared success."



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television and Feature Film IP's as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.