Global Genesis Group Joins Forces with ASG Entertainment for Family TV Series

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2017 --Global Genesis Group is excited to announce that they have entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with ASG Entertainment to co-produce and distribute the family television series NIGHT AND DAY. The series was created by Robert Maerz, and further developed by Chuck Walker and Producer Travis Cloyd. NIGHT AND DAY is based on true treasure?hunting and unsolved crime stories in the vein of the popular mystery adventure series The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew. The series will follow a group of adventurous teenagers who learn to work together in their search for clues to solve age?old mysteries, crimes and find sunken treasures. The series will be produced in SE Georgia and NE Florida in and around Amelia Island, Saint Mary's and Cumberland Island.



Robert Maerz, Chairman and CEO of ASGE, stated, "This story has resonated with everyone we have shared it with. It has adventure and family values and has moved rapidly from concept to reality. We are very excited to enter into this Joint Venture with Global Genesis Group. Our brings tremendous history, experience, and capabilities to this initiative. We have a terrific production team is familiar with the area and its history and our goal is to begin production in late 2017. The town and people of Amelia Island have been wonderful and welcoming and we look forward to this series finally coming to fruition."



Charles Morris Jr., VP of Development & Acquisitions, continued, "When we were introduced to Robert and his television series, we were encouraged by Bob's enthusiasm and then when we read about his ideas, we immediately got onboard. This is the kind of intelligent, fun, family entertainment that we are missing right now. The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew were huge shows about smart, positive teenagers using their brains to solve problems. In this series, our kids will get out from behind their computers and explore the world. We just left mipTV in Cannes, and many foreign broadcasters are asking for TV series like this; positive family adventures that grandparents, parents and kids can all sit and watch together. We are looking forward to putting this series into production with ASG Entertainment."



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.