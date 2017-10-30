Global Genesis Group Lands Supernatural Thriller Voice of the Wolf

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2017 --Global Genesis Group is excited to announce their acquisition of the feature VOICE OF THE WOLF, a horror/thriller, starring Christopher Lambert (Mortal Kombat, Highlander), former Bond girl Maria Grazia Cucinotta (The World Is Not Enough, Il Postino), and Marianna Di Martino (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.).



Voice of the Wolf is a modern twist on the werewolf legend that takes place in Central Italy. The feature will be directed by Alberto Gelpi from a script by Viviana Panfili and Alessandro Riccardi. The feature was acquired for worldwide distribution by USA based Global Genesis Group LLC who will introduce the film to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.



Set in a central Italian province, Voice of the Wolf follows Nico, a suspended cop with a dark and violent past. While returning home to visit his dying mother, Nico reunites with his old girlfriend Alba. During the visit, a mutilated dead body is found in the nearby forest. Nico is blamed for the brutal murder. His mother's dying words haunt him, "Find your father." As Nico pleads his innocence, he discovers his father was a werewolf. Nico now fears that he also has werewolf blood and is in fact the killer that the town is searching for.



"We are thrilled to work with such a talented cast and a fantastic script. This is exactly the type of genre-bending quality project that we at GGG want to be involved with," stated Charles Morris Jr., Vice President of Development & Acquisitions at Global Genesis Group.



Executive Producer Claudio Castravelli added, "Voice of the Wolf is a truly exciting project. This supernatural thriller will bring a fresh and exciting new take on the popular werewolf mythology. I believe that this film will become a future classic of the genre! With collaborators from Italy, Spain, USA, Canada and France, this movie is an exciting example of how leveraging remarkable international talents can achieve spectacular results."



The production will start shooting in Italy on October 23, 2017.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.