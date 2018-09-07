Global Genesis Group Premiering New Award-Winning Features at TIFF 2018

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --US-based production and distribution powerhouse, Global Genesis Group, is bringing their newest crop of exciting feature films to Toronto International Film Festival this month. The Company will be exhibiting at Suite 1552 in the Hyatt Regency Toronto as well as hosting Exclusive TIFF Premieres of their newest titles "The Chain" and "Beyond Brotherhood."



Gripping new British crime thriller "The Chain" centers around a group of con artists who discover a child abuse ring run by a sociopathic investment banker. They see it as an opportunity: a blackmail so big they can retire, as they unearth more and more identities of the paedophiles. The film was inspired by the Westminster Paedophile scandal concerning VIPs and celebrities together with the failings of the UK government to investigate the allegations fully. The themes of the film were made all the more relevant in a post-Weinstein world. The film recently won mention in the Best Narrative category at the LA Film Awards. Global Genesis Group will be hosting the World Premiere of "The Chain" on Tuesday, September 11 at 9:15 pm TIFF Bell Lightbox Cinema 6



"Beyond Brotherhood" is Panama's Official Selection for this year's Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. This extraordinary film stars a diverse cast of American and Panamanian Actors including Eric Roberts ("The Dark Knight"), Drew Fuller ("Army Wives"), Valerie Domínguez ("Los caballeros las prefieren brutas") and Maria Conchita Alonso ("The Running Man"). "Beyond Brotherhood" is the epic story of Joshua and Mia Bedi, two orphaned siblings tragically separated by unforeseen circumstances after the sudden death of their loving parents. As they fight to survive on the street with nothing and odds stacked against them, the close bond and love for one other as they rebuild their lives, might just be what tears them apart. Global Genesis Group will be screening "Beyond Brotherhood" on Wednesday, September 12 at 9:30 pm TIFF Bell Lightbox Cinema 7.



Global Genesis Group newest acquisitions include the LA Film Awards Best Sci Fi feature, "The 5th Dimension," a horror/sci-fi about the CIA's MK Ultra experience as it follows a group of graduate students into an abandoned laboratory as they search for answers about time travel and "In the Light," featuring Latin American Superstars Mario Cimarro, Silvana Arias and Socorro Bonillo, a beautiful Spanish film about a caretaker trying to reunite a mother and daughter before the mother dies from a debilitating disease.



Global Genesis Group will be exhibiting at TIFF with Head of International Sales, Alan Green, and VP of Acquisition and Development, Charles Morris Jr., and will be located at Suite 1552 in the Hyatt Regency Toronto.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company. Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television and Feature Film IP's as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding.