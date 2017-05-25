Global Genesis Group Secures Chinese Theatrical Release for Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

Cannes, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2017 --Global Genesis Group, the worldwide sales rep for Moomins and The Winter Wonderland, has inked a deal with Spring Era Films (HK) CO, Limited to release the new installment in the Moomins brand, Moomins and the Winter Wonderland theatrically in China.



This marks the first time in 87 years that the beloved Moomins brand will have a theatrical release in China.



Moomins and the Winter Wonderland is produced by Finnish FILMKOMPANIET and Poland's ANIMOON SP.Z.O.O.



2017 marks Finland celebration of the 100-year anniversary for its independence. Moomins And The Winter Wonderland has been selected as an official representative of the anniversary.



Oscar Winner Alicia Vikander, has agreed to voice Little My and Sorry-oo in the film, joining world-renowned actor Stellan Skarsgård as the voice of Moomin Poppa.



The Moomins, created by the Finnish writer Tove Jansson, are followed around the world by children and adults through books, comic strips, television series, films and a theme park called Moomin World in Naantali, Finland.



For more details on MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND please contact Global Genesis Group. http://globalgenesisgroup.com/portfolio-view/moomins-and-the-winter-wonderland/



About Filmkompaniet

Among the 'firsts' of Finnish production and distribution company Filmkompaniet, in 2007 they started to restore, renovate and develop a previously produced animation master-piece; the Finnish heritage brand "The Moomins". Later such companies as Warner Brothers and Disney followed in their footsteps with productions such as Charlie Brown and Cinderella.



This restoration and development work has so far resulted in a 78 part TV-series in HD, and two movies. The most recent movie, Moomins and the Comet Chase was the first Scandinavian 3D-movie with talent including BJÖRK (title song), and Max von Sydow, Alexander Skarsgård, Mads Mikkelsen, Stellan Skarsgård and Peter Stormare in the voice cast. The movie has been distributed in 80 countries including USA, France, Japan, China, Brazil.



About ANIMOON SP.Z.O.O

The studio ANIMOON emerged from the passion for animation of its funder Grzegorz Wac?awek, an experienced producer and author, as well as director. Animoon aims at continuing the tradition of authors' animation in the Polish Cinema and to promote the works of young and talented animators. Currently there are several animated projects that are being produced or conceived at the studio, among others "Hug Me" by Mateusz Jarmulski, and "How I Became a Supervillain" by Krzysztof Ostrowski in the development stages. The series and films that make up the catalogue of the company are character-driven stories with a twist of comedy, often based on the Polish picture books or books for children. The company has also an up-coming stop motion, feature length film to be directed by Magda Osiska.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.