Global Genesis Group's 'Ring Warriors' to Premiere on WGN America

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --The revival of the classic live professional wrestling series Ring Warriors will make its North American debut on WGN America on Saturday, September 15th at 8:00am ET. Global Genesis Group, a Nevada-based company, is Executive Producing the series and is the Worldwide Distributor. Ring Warriors is slated to reach an estimated 80 million households with 52 original 1-hour episodes airing each week.



'Ring Warriors' is an exciting new weekly TV Series for sports fans everywhere featuring the biggest names in wrestling today - Austin Aries, Eli Drake, Luke Hawx, Marty The Moth, Santana Garrett, Chris Bey, Alexander Hammerstone, and MORE! Each episode fuses legendary pulse-pounding pro wrestling with fun storylines, great characters and quality entertainment for audiences of all ages. 'Ring Warriors' will attract a new generation of die-hard enthusiasts across the world.



Founded by the Legendary Hiro Matsuda; trainer of international superstars as Hulk Hogan, the Great Muta and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndoff, Ring Warriors is an internationally recognized brand that is a wrestling federation for the fans.



"We are so excited for this great series to make its national cable debut on WGN. We are incredibly proud to be handling production and international distribution for this high quality show. We look forward to bringing 'Ring Warriors' to professional wrestling fans all over the world," stated Rick Romano, President, Global Genesis Group.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and Animated Content as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.