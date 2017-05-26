Global Genesis Nabs Worldwide Rights to 'Ulysses, a Dark Journey'

Cannes, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2017 --Los Angeles based Global Genesis Group has acquired Worldwide rights to Federico Alotto's highly sought after big budget Italian film Ulysses: A Dark Journey, starring Andrea Zirio, Danny Glover and Udo Kier.



The deal was inked after several days of tough negotiation and an intense bidding war with several US based studios and International sales companies. Global Genesis Group had the winning offer for worldwide distribution.



Ulysses, A Dark Journey stars Andrea Zirio alongside Danny Glover, Udo Kier and Anamaria Marinca in this modern adaptation of Homer's Odyssey mixed with the legend of Eurydice.



The film chronicles Ulysses, a wounded and tormented soldier, who goes on a fantastic journey in search for his lost wife in Hell. He overcomes obstacles in the underworld city of Taurus as he encounters psychedelic beauties, enchanting creatures and his own inner demons.



Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group, stated, "We have been impressed by the talent of Federico Alotto and Andrea Zirio from Adrama. They told an engaging, psychedelic story about a man's pain of losing a wife, and how he will go to Hell and back to regain their love. It is a universal theme told by amazing filmmakers inspired by one of the world's greatest Authors. We are so glad that they are part of the Global Genesis Group family."



Adrama SRL produced the film. Adrama is an Italian Production Company that aims to do international movies based on ancient philosophies combined with European culture telling stories in a modern way



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.