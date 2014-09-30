Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for comprehensive solutions. The Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform market has also been witnessing consolidation of the market. However, fragmented approach to risk management could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., IBM Corp., MerticStream Inc., and NASDAQ OMZ Group Inc.



Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.researchbeam.com/global-governance-risk-and-compliance-platform-market



Other vendors mentioned in the report are MEGA International Inc., SAP AG, Thomson Reuters Corp., Jade Software Corp., Provititi Inc., Enablon SA, SAS Institute Inc., Wolters Kluwer Financial Services Inc., Oracle Corp., Software AG, Sai Global Ltd., Sword Achiever, and BPS Resolver Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Market Segmentation

6.3 Global On Premises Platform Size and Forecast

6.4 Global SaaS Platform Size and Forecast

6.5 Global Hosted Platform Size and Forecast

6.6 Five Forces Analysis



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries

USA

UK



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Key Vendor Analysis

16.1 EMC Corp.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

16.2 IBM Corp.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

16.3 MetricStream Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

16.4 NASDAQ OMZ Group Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis



To make an enquiry before purchasing the report, visit @ http://www.researchbeam.com/global-governance-risk-and-compliance-platform-market/purchase-enquiry



List of Exhibits



Exhibit 1: Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 2: Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market by Macro Area-wise Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 3: Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market by Macro Area Segmentation (percent)

Exhibit 4: Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market by Macro Area Segmentation (US$ million)

Exhibit 5: Global On Premises Delivery Model 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 6: Global SaaS Platform 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 7: Global Hosted Platform 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 8: Global GRC Platform Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012



Similar Market Studies



Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2014-2018 http://www.researchbeam.com/global-web-application-firewall-waf-2014-2018-market



Global SaaS Security Market 2014-2018 http://www.researchbeam.com/global-saas-security-2014-2018-market



Global Smartphone RF Power Amplifier Market 2014-2018 http://www.researchbeam.com/global-smartphone-rf-power-amplifier-2014-2018-market



About

ResearchBeam have a large database of quality and precise market research reports that will be very beneficial for your organization. Reports that we sell our authentic in nature and from reputed publishers, hence it can definitely help you with your growth opportunities.



Contact US:

Cathy Viber

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive,

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct: +1 (617) 674-4143

Toll Free: +1 (855) 711-1555

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

Web: http://www.researchbeam.com/

Email: sales@researchbeam.com