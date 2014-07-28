Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2014 --Hadoop is a distributed processing technology used for Big Data analysis. Hadoop market is expanding at a significant rate, as Hadoop technology provides cost effective and quick solutions compared to traditional data analysis tools such as RDBMS. The Hadoop Market has great future prospects in trade and transportation, BFSI and retail sector. Global Hadoop market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2012, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 58.2% during 2013 to 2020 to reach $50.2 billion by 2020.



The major drivers for the market growth is the growing volume of structured and unstructured data, increasing demand for big data analytics and quick and affordable data processing services offered by Hadoop technology. Distributed computing and security issues in Hadoop Platform are acting as major restraints for growth of this market. Global Hadoop Market, on basis of product, is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is the major contributor in the overall global Hadoop market revenue throughout the forecast period.



Hadoop Software Market Analysis

Hadoop Hardware Market Analysis

Hadoop Services Market Analysis

Hadoop End-use Market Analysis

Hadoop Geographic Market Analysis



The major companies included in this report are Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hortonworks, Inc., Karmasphere, Inc., MapR Technologies, Pentaho Corporation, Teradata Corporation and MarkLogic.



