Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Hardware OTP token authentication market follows the Two-factor Authentication market, which enables employees to remotely access the company's data with the functionality of digital signatures. Hence, it helps organization avoid network authentication security problems. A hardware device is used for initial authentication, which is further used for the successive generation of a secure token or password for authentication. It is helpful for organizations with a high level of online activity and prevent hackers from accessing the user's system as well as confidential data.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hardware OTP Token Authentication market to grow at a CAGR of 8.38 percent over the period 2015-2019.



Covered in this Report



This report revolves around the present scenario of the Global Hardware OTP Token Authentication market and the growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of hardware OTP tokens.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



The report considers three major end-user segments in the Global Hardware OTP Token Authentication market which are as follows:



- BFSI Sector

- PCI Sector

- Government Sector

- Healthcare Sector



It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors of the Global Hardware OTP Token Authentication market. In addressing the vendor landscape, the report focuses mainly on the vendors that provide hardware OTP token as the method for authentication. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Hardware OTP Token Authentication market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.



Key Regions



- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors



- EMC

- Gemalto

- SafeNet

- VASCO Data Security International



Other Prominent Vendors



- ActivID

- Authenex

- Deepnet Security

- Dell

- Entrust

- FEITIAN Technologies

- Fortinet

- ID Control

- PortWise

- SecureMetric Technology

- SecuTech

- Symantec

- Yubico



Market Driver



- Increase in Level of Online Transactions

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market Challenge



- High Adoption of Software Authentication Methods

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market Trend



- Increasing Number of Mobile Workers

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned in this Report: EMC, Gemalto, SafeNet, VASCO Data Security International, ActivID, Authenex, Deepnet Security, Dell, Entrust, FEITIAN Technologies, Fortinet, ID Control, PortWise, SecureMetric Technology, SecuTech, Symantec, Yubico



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget.



For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 800-844-8156



Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research



You may also be interested in these related reports:



- Global Hardware One Time Password (OTP) Token Authentication Market 2014-2018

- Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2015-2019

- Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2014-2018

- Multi-Factor Authentication Market - Global Trend & Forecast to 2014 - 2020

- Global OOB Authentication Market 2014-2018