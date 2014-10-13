Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Is Forecasted to Grow at CAGR of 12.1% from 2014 to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --The global market for healthcare nanotechnology is expected to reach USD 196.02 billion by 2020 growing at a CAGR of 12.1%, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing susceptibility of patients towards chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, neurological, oncology and respiratory diseases coupled with increasing R&D spending opening new application avenues is expected to drive market growth over the next six years. Other drivers of this market include increasing government and private sector R&D aid and new players entering the market to bridge the gap between supply and demand.



Clinical oncology nanotechnology applications dominated the overall market in 2013, accounting for 35% of total market revenue. Higher efficacy of nanomaterials and the ability of engineered nanoparticles to cross through the blood brain barrier provides platform for groundbreaking innovations through R&D in the field of cancer therapy and serves this market as a high impact rendering driver.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- North America was the largest regional market in 2013, accounting for over 38% of global revenue on account of the extensive investments in research and development of innovative cancer therapies.



- Asia Pacific owing to its improving healthcare infrastructure and healthcare R&D spending is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 14.0% from 2014 to 2020. Moreover, emerging markets such as China and India hold a large amount of untapped opportunities and are therefore expected to fuel future market growth.



- Cardiovascular applications are expected to be the fastest growing segment for this market, owing to the growing global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare nanotechnology market on the basis of fields of application and region:



- Healthcare Nanotechnology Application Outlook

- Drug delivery Systems

- Molecular Diagnostics

- Clinical Oncology

- Clinical Neurology

- Clinical Cardiology

- Anti-inflammatory and Anti-infective applications

- Healthcare Nanotechnology Regional Outlook

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



