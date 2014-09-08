Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2014-2018

Portland, Oregon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2014 --TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global High Performance Computing (HPC) market to grow at a CAGR of 8.78 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand to maintain the data explosion. The Global HPC market has also been witnessing the growing demand for HPCaaS. However, the high implementation cost of compute resources could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global HPC Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global HPC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space are Cray Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bull (S.A) Informatique, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Data Systems, NEC Corp., and Silicon Graphics International Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

