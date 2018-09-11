Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2018 --The report "Human Growth Hormone Market By Distribution Channel (Clinics, Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy and Retail Pharmacy) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Industry Outlook:

Therefore, the Human Growth Hormone Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Human Growth Hormone Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR. Human Growth Hormone (HGH) also referred to as somatotropin or simply Growth Hormone (GH), is a peptide hormone that is used for stimulating growth, cell regeneration & cell reproduction. Human Growth Hormone is synthesized, secreted & stored by somatotropin cells present in the anterior pituitary gland. Human Growth Hormone is an active agent present in many medications & also many other products available online. Use of Human Growth Hormone is growing due to; rising knowledge about the effectiveness of HGH, wide number of applications, increasing investment by many industries on R&D to develop a therapy with side-effects, development in the recombination HGH, etc.



Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are;

Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co. Ltd

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

Biopartners GmbH

Roche Holdings Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Ipsen S.A



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Market Segmentation

The global Human Growth Hormone Market is based on segment;



Human Growth Hormone Market, By Indication

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Idiopathic Short Stature

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Turner Syndrome

Other Indications



Human Growth Hormone Market, By Route Of Administration

Oral

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Subcutaneous



Human Growth Hormone Market, By Distribution Channel

Clinics

Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Regional Insights:



On a global front, the Human Growth Hormone Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading the Human Growth Hormone Market owing to many key players present in the region & step by FDA to commercialize growth hormone in the region.



Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.



Major Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Human Growth Hormone Market, By Indication

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Human Growth Hormone Revenue and Market Share by Indication (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Human Growth Hormone Revenue and Revenue Share by Indication (2014-2018)

5.3. Prader-Willi Syndrome

5.3.1. Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Idiopathic Short Stature

5.4.1. Global Idiopathic Short Stature Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Growth Hormone Deficiency

5.5.1. Global Growth Hormone Deficiency Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Turner Syndrome

5.6.1. Global Turner Syndrome Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Other Indications

5.7.1. Global Other Indications Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



…Read Full Table of Contents



