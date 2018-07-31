Global Influenza Vaccine Market - Trends & Forecast, 2018-2025

Beverly Hills,, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2018 --Influenza is a viral infection which is a cause of 500,000 deaths and up to 5 million cases of severe illness annually. Influenza epidemics occur annually and have a significant impact on the health as well as on the economy. Vaccination is a best way to combat Influenza as it is cost effective and have shown successful results. Aging population (more susceptibility to influenza), improving healthcare systems, growing flu awareness are some of the factors fueling demand for influenza vaccine. In 2017 majority of the Influenza Vaccine Market was dominated by U.S and EU.



Major Key players in the market identified by Excelsior Research include Sanofi Pasteur Inc, Seqirus, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca.



The report segments the Influenza Vaccine Market as follow:



By Product:



- Fluzone/Vaxigrip

- Afluria/Flurivin/Flaud/Flucelvax/Aggripal

- Fluarix/FluLaval



By Type:



- Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines

- Trivalent Influenza Vaccines



By Region:



- U.S.

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Japan

- China

- India

- Brazil

- Russia



The information presented in this review is based on a Excelsior Research report, titled, "Global Influenza Vaccine Market(ByProduct-Fluzone/Vaxigrip,Afluria/Flurivin/Flaud/Flucelvax/Aggripal, Fluarix/FluLaval, By Type-Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines, Trivalent Influenza Vaccines), Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2025"