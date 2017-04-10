Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2017 --Influenza viruses are considered as a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The vast population base together with significantly low vaccination coverage in emerging markets, rising government support for immunization and growing awareness of the value of influenza vaccine in preventing disease are the prominent factors that will fuel the growth of the influenza vaccines market.



Geographically, North America is the largest market for influenza vaccines capturing nearly 50% market share in 2016. Asia is the second largest market for influenza vaccines. Europe is the third largest market for influenza vaccines, followed by Latin America. Australasia accounted for least share of the influenza vaccines market in 2016.



On the basis of country, United States captures majority of the influenza vaccines market share. Japan is the second leading market for influenza vaccines. China and India are the third and fourth leading market for influenza vaccines. Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and South Korea are the other leading market for influenza vaccines.



In the influenza vaccines brand sales segment, Sanofi's Fluzone holds the maximum share of the market being followed by Fluvirin/Flucelvax. GSK's Fluarix/FluLaval accounts for the third highest share of the influenza vaccines market. Afluria/Fluvax and FluMist/Fluenz stands at the fourth and fifth position in the influenza vaccines market, while Flublok has captured least share of the influenza vaccines market.



Detailed description and table of contents of this report is available here: https://www.reportsworldwide.com/report/global-influenza-vaccines-market-persons-vaccinated-brand-analysis-and-forecast-to-2022



This 216 Page report contains 137 Figures and 12 Tables to present a clear picture of the influenza vaccines market landscape.



The Influenza Vaccines Market have been analyzed from 5 viewpoints:



1. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - By Region (2011 - 2022)



2. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - Country Wise Distribution (2011 - 2022) – 25 countries covered



3. Global - Influenza Vaccines Brand Sales and Forecast to 2022 – 7 brands analyzed



4. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Major Deals



5. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Driving Factors and Challenges



To Get Sample Copy of Report please visit @ https://www.reportsworldwide.com/enquiry?report_id=21062



About ReportsWorldwide.com

ReportsWorldwide.com is a leading provider of global market intelligence reports and services. With research reports from top publishers, consulting and advisory firms, ReportsWorldwide.com offers instant online access to a growing database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, geographies and trends.



Press Contact:

Abigail Crasto

Senior Vice President

101, Arch Street Boston, MA 02110 US

Phone: 617-398-4994

Fax: 617-398-4995

abigail@reportsworldwide.com