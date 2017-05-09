Global Insect Feed to Exceed $1 Billion in 2022

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --The market for Insect feeds is set to reach $1.07 billion in 2022, according to Arcluster, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Worldwide Insect Feed Market [by Segments (Pig Nutrition, Poultry Nutrition, Dairy Nutrition, Aquaculture, Others); by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central/Latin America, Middle-East, Africa)]: Market Size and Forecasts (2017 – 2022). Arcluster forecasts substantial growth for feeds for aquaculture among other segments for the feed ecosystem. The report states that the rise in the importance towards alternative feeds that are also nutrient rich is an important trend that mimics into a driver for this market. Insect based feed alternatives are at a key phase in market adoption. The results from the early adopters are positive and set to create the platform for mainstream market adoption.



https://arcluster.com/research/insect-feed-market/



Arcluster's report on the Insect Feed market spans 63 pages, and includes 21 market data tables and 16 figures and charts. Market Size and Forecasts of Insect Feeds are provided by Segments



- Pig Nutrition.

- Poultry Nutrition

- Cattle and Dairy Nutrition

- Aquaculture

- Others



across 5 Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America/Latin America, Middle-East and Africa.



The Insect Feed market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from farmers, agronomists, cultivators, harvesters, feed manufacturers, suppliers, agencies, and other entities. View the report's Table of Contents (TOC) and additional information on this report here. https://arcluster.com/research/insect-feed-market/