Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Insecticides are a class of pesticides formulated to inhibit or kill the growth of insects on crops and plants. Growing demand for food worldwide has increased the pressure on farmers to enhance their crop yield. Hence, they have begun to adopt insecticides to help meet this demand. The major types of insecticides used include organophosphorous compounds, pyrethroids, neonicotinoids, methyl carbamates, and others.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Insecticides market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Insecticides market can be divided into five segments based on type: Organophosphorus Compounds, Pyrethroids, Neonicotinoids, Methyl Carbamates, and Others.
TechNavio's report, Global Insecticides Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the South and Central America, Europe, North America, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Insecticides market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
- South and Central America
Key Vendors
- BASF
- Bayer CropScience
- Cheminova
- DOW Chemical
- E. I. DuPont De Nemours
- Syngenta
Other Prominent Vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aimco Pesticides
- Arystya Lifescience
- Becker Microbial Products
- FMC
- Makhteshim Agan
- Monsanto
- Nufarm
- Sumitomo Chemical
Market Driver
- Decrease in Per Capita Arable Land
Market Challenge
- Stringent Regulatory Norms to Lessen Toxicity
Market Trend
- Adoption of Modern Farming Methods and Technology
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
