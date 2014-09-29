Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Size, Share, Study, Trends, Forecast 2014-2018

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --An IWB is an interactive display system that projects images stored in a computer and allows users to control screen activities using a pen, stylus, or finger. The IWB was introduced to facilitate the teachers in the classrooms for delivering the content. The growing popularity and the efforts from the vendors have also helped in its penetration in the Corporate and Government sectors. Furthermore, IWBs are widely used in education as they enable teachers to demonstrate with alternative modes, and also make teaching easy by integrating quality materials lessons with images from the internet and graphs. The IWB creates file types, PDFs, PPT, and HTML images, which are widely used in corporates in a seminar and are simultaneously helpful to mail copies or post on websites. It is a portable device, which makes it more convenient to use and carry.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Interactive Whiteboard market by revenue will grow at a CAGR of 15.95 percent over the period 2014-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Interactive Whiteboard market for the period 2014-2018.



The Global Interactive Whiteboard market can be segmented into three divisions, namely the Education Sector, Corporate Sector and Government Sector. These are the types of sector that install and utilize the products depending on the applications and usage.



TechNavio's report, the Global Interactive Whiteboard Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Whiteboard market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- APAC

- EMEA

- Americas



Key Vendors

- BenQ Corp.

- Hitachi Ltd.

- Promethean World plc

- Seiko Epson Corp.

- Sharp Corp.

- Smart Technologies Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

- LG Electronics Ltd.

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Panasonic Corp.

- Fuzhou Return star Technology Co. Ltd

- Qomo HiteVision LLC

- PolyVision Corp

- Vestel Group

- Julong Educational Technology Co. Ltd.



Key Market Driver

- Emerging Technology Advancement in Schools.

- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge

- Emerging Tablet Market.

- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend

- Increase in e-Learning and Virtual Learning.

- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



