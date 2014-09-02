Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --IVIG is a blood product which is administered in the body through veins. These are used in the treatment of three major categories of diseases, namely immune diseases, autoimmune diseases and acute infections. These are administered in patients to maintain an optimum level of antibodies so as to upgrade immunity or avoid infections. The factors driving this market are increasing number of patients with bleeding disorders, autoimmune diseases and asthma, increasing awareness and expenditure on health products and technological developments. The resulting side effects with the use of intravenous immunoglobulin such as venous thrombosis, dermatitis and acute kidney disorders and high cost involved in treatment are restraining the growth of this market. The introduction of improved therapies for the treatment of these diseases would provide opportunity for growth of this market.



GLOBAL INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN (IVIG) APPLICATION MARKET ANALYSIS

On the basis of application, this market can be classified into neurology, haematology, dermatology, nephrology and ophthalmology. Among all areas where intravenous immunoglobulin is used, its application is maximum in heamatology. This is due to the increasing number of people with bleeding disorders.



INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN (IVIG) GEOGRAPHY MARKET ANALYSIS

On the basis of geography, this market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Presently, North America is the major contributor to the market of IVIG followed by Europe. This is due to increasing number of people suffering from autoimmune diseases.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The major players in this market are Biotest AG, Octapharma AG, CSL, Baxter International, Inc., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., Talecris, Grifols S.A., OMRIX Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, and Kedrion Biopharma. The companies in the report are seeking approval as a strategy for the commercialization of their in the pipeline drugs. Therefore, the companies are adopting approval and clearance as key developmental strategies.



HIGH LEVEL ANALYSIS

The Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) market is an emerging field of therapeutics. The market is facing challenges due to stringent regulations. However, these regulations are strategically dealt in this report and more emphasis is given on the commercial polices available for the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market. The clinical trials conducted for the development of novel therapies are critically analyzed so that key players competing in this market can take strategic decisions. . The market dynamics show that the impact of drivers is more in the market compared to the restraints.



KEY BENEFITS

- The estimations in the report are made by considering present market scenario and future market potential for the period of 2014-2020

- Key developmental strategies adopted by top market players engaged in this business are described so that companies involved in development of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) can get competitive intelligence about their competitors

- Market estimation for geographic segments is derived from current market scenarios and forecasted market trends.

- Market attractiveness analysis has been included for geographic regions with detailed analysis of factors responsible for rapid growth of the market segments

- In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market is dealt in the report.



