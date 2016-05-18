Global Kiosk Market (2016 – 2022) to Attain Market Value of USD 3,434.6 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.7%, KBV Research

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2016 --The global Kiosk market is expected to attain a market value of USD 3.434.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Photo, ticketing, DVD, HR and Employment, Patient self-service, banking & finance and information providing kiosks among others are the different types of kiosk available in the market. Other kiosks considered while analyzing the overall penetration of kiosk are tele, restaurant and building directory kiosks. Unassisted consumer scanning, bagging and payment are some of the solutions offered through kiosks in retail stores. To attract more customers, companies are using kiosks solutions in order to perform promotional activities of new products and brands. Government organizations have also started using such kiosks in order to facilitate people. One such initiative is driver license kiosk, introduced by the US government to replace or renew the license. In 2014, ticketing kiosk dominated the global Kiosk market. Banking & financial kiosk on the other hand is expected to register fastest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period (2016-2022).



Today, consumers demand instant services without compromising on quality; hence, readily opt for automated devices to reduce the manual operating tasks and avail faster and quality services. The introduction of fingerprint recognition and other biometric technologies have provided more accurate and reliable as user authentication methods, enabling the overall market growth. Based on solution type, the market is segmented into deployment and managed services. In 2014, deployment segment dominated the global Kiosk solution segment market, accounting for maximum share in terms of revenue. Managed services solution segment on the other hand is expected to register fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.



Further, for better analysis and understanding the penetration of Kiosk market, the market is divided into different geographies and countries including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and Others), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Others) and LAMEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Nigeria and Others). In 2014, North America dominated the global Kiosk market, with approximately 74.0% share in terms of revenue. North America accounted for approximately 60-62% of the overall kiosk installations worldwide, in 2014. Usage of kiosks is growing with increased adoption in libraries and healthcare sector.



Some of the major companies profiled in the global Kiosk market are Honeywell International, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Inc., Diebold, Incorporated, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, SlabbKiosks, Eastman Kodak Company and Glory Limited.



Global Kiosk Market Segmentation



By Type



oPhoto Kiosk

oDVD Kiosk

oTicketing Kiosk

oHR & Employment Kiosk

oPatient Self Service Kiosk

oInformation Providing Kiosk

oBanking & Financial Kiosk

oOther Kiosk ( Tele Kiosk, Restaurant Kiosk and Building directory Kiosk)



By Solution Type



oDeployment

oManaged Services



BY Geography



oNorth America Kiosk Market

oU.S. Kiosk Market

oCanada Kiosk Market

oMexico Kiosk Market

oRest of North America Kiosk Market

oEurope Kiosk Market

oGermany Kiosk Market

oSpain Kiosk Market

oFrance Kiosk Market

oU.K. Kiosk Market

oRussia Kiosk Market

oItaly Kiosk Market

oRest of Europe Kiosk Market

oAsia-Pacific Kiosk Market

oChina Kiosk Market

oJapan Kiosk Market

oIndia Kiosk Market

oSouth Korea Kiosk Market

oSingapore Kiosk Market

oMalaysia Kiosk Market

oRest of Asia-Pacific Kiosk Market

oLAMEA Kiosk Market

oBrazil Kiosk Market

oArgentina Kiosk Market

oUAE Kiosk Market

oSaudi Arabia Kiosk Market

oSouth Africa Kiosk Market

oNigeria Kiosk Market

oRest of LAMEA Kiosk Market



Companies Profiled



oKiosk Information Systems, Inc.

oHoneywell International, Inc.

oNCR Corporation

oFujitsu Limited

oDiebold, Incorporated

oSlabbKiosks

oHitachi, Ltd.

oGlory Limited

oIBM Corporation

oEastman Kodak Company



