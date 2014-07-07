Global Light Emitting Diodes (LED) Market (Applications, Technology, Geography) - Reports and Intelligence

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2014 --Global light emanating diode (LED) market for lighting application incorporates LED for different lighting purposes, for example, general lighting, automotive, signals & signage and backlighting. The LED market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.30% from 2011 to 2016. The scope for LED lights is anticipated to have a substantial scope in the following five to seven years as it is the most energy efficient light in the market. Due to its increasing consumption of energy, the report expects the energy cost to rise by 45% by 2020. Rising energy cost is the key factor driving the LED market.



High cost of LED would be a major limiting factor for the market growth. Cost of LEDs was around $40 in 2012, whereas other lights such as CFL was around $10 during the same period. Overheating of LEDs is creating a problem for manufacturers. They would have to imply best engineering methods to overcome the challenge of overheating.



Top companies profiled in the report are:

American Bright Optoelectronics Corp

Cree Inc.

D-Led Illumination Technologies

GE Lighting Solutions

International Light Technologies

Ledtronics

Philips Lumileds Lighting Company

Samsung Led Co. Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Toyoda-Gosei.



