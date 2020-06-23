Global Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Hong Kong – A Seamless Experience from Source to Hire

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --The more, high calibre the talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process, the more efficient and productive the industry is overall. Particularly in times of change and disruption it's crucial for global logistics and supply chain businesses to have a strong team in place to cope – and the resources to upsize when necessary. DSJ global HK works with organisations across Yuen Long Kau Hui, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Hong Kong sourcing and securing talent for businesses and helping individuals to identify how and where to take important career defining next steps.



Across every stage of the supply chain process today there are challenges for businesses to deal with. This could be something widespread, such as managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or looking for ways to optimise the use of real time data or Artificial Intelligence. This is an industry that is constantly evolving, driving the need for new skills and for organisations to take a fresh look at how existing processes could be streamlined and improved. As global logistics and supply chain recruiters in Hong Kong, DSJ global HK looks to provide a seamless experience for enterprises, handling the entire recruitment process from source to hire. There is also a significant focus on candidate experience, delivering an optimised and accelerated hiring process that allows talented people to step into roles where potential can be fulfilled.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Hong Kong with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Since it was first established in 2008, DSJ global HK has been designing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions for businesses across Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan, Yuen Long Kau Hui. The firm has key contacts with directors, managers, buyers and engineers to ensure access to the most talented people as well as the most exciting and satisfying roles within the industry.



Optimising the recruitment process has involved internal changes at DSJ global HK too, including ensuring that all consultants are highly trained and have access to the most innovative recruitment technology to produce the best outcomes in the most efficient way. As well as local knowledge of the Hong Kong area – and a great depth of experience in global and supply chain logistics in Asia – the firm also benefits from a unique global perspective. As part of the Phaidon International group, DSJ global HK works with 70+ world-leading companies and has become a preferred recruitment partner and a go to for those seeking to source exceptional talent.



To find out more information about Global Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Hong Kong visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ global HK: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about DSJ global HK services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ global HK

DSJ global HK is focused on solving one of the biggest challenges that organisations face today: talent acquisition. The firm provides support via permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions from global hubs all over the world.