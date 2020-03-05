Global Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Hong Kong – DSJ Global Are Specialists for the Asia Region

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --DSJ Global has an extensive history supporting both candidates and employers throughout the process of procurement, logistics and supply chain recruitment. The firm is a specialist for the Asia region and is also part of a network of global bases that provide a unique international perspective. Locally, DSJ Global helps to make connections across Hong Kong in Yuen Long Kau Hui, Tsuen Wan and Kowloon, easing the process of talent acquisition for the individuals and organisations involved.



The supply chain process is undergoing a period of constant change and this can present a new set of challenges for enterprises looking to recruit for the future. Disruption from new technology and radical innovation in systems and equipment require businesses to be responsive and agile in order to remain competitive. The right team can have a big impact in terms of whether an organisation is able to do this. However, finding individuals who are not just highly skilled and experienced but also the best fit for the business can be a real challenge. DSJ Global works with organisations across the spectrum, from agile start-ups to global names in business, making connections that ensure employers and staff can go on to thrive.



DSJ Global benefits from a unique dual perspective. The firm works locally in Asia, in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan, Yuen Long Kau Hui and also has a presence in many other business centres worldwide. Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions DSJ Global has been helping to reimagine the process of recruitment since 2008, finding new opportunities for greater efficiency and making mutually beneficial connections that will serve to drive the industry forward as a whole.



As a leading specialist in recruitment for end-to-end supply chain, DSJ Global helps to define careers and build teams in a range of different roles. This includes logistics, an industry that is currently facing huge disruption as a result of technology breakthrough, new market entrants and changing customer expectations. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality global logistics and supply chain roles in Asia and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The firm also supports organisations looking to find the best people to help cope with increasingly fragmented supply chains and the issues and obstacles that can arise as a result of more dispersed and chaotic systems. As a recruitment partner of choice for businesses in Hong Kong – and all over the world - DSJ Global is able to provide support, insight, advice and peace of mind so that the right choices are made.



