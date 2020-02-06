Global Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Hong Kong – DSJ Global Say Its Time to Innovate

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2020 --Global supply chains provide infrastructure that supports multiple industries today. They build sectors and help to drive profits and growth. The key challenge for any business keen to integrate an element of innovation and strength is to find the people who are able to initiate creative and practical solutions at a time when supply chains are becoming increasingly complex and fragmented. DSJ Global HK is a specialist leading recruiter for roles in logistics and supply chain management in Hong Kong, Yuen Long Kau Hui, Tsuen Wan and Kowloon. The firm is focused on supporting organisations in solving the biggest challenge that any business faces today: talent acquisition.



Entire supply chains are being disrupted daily by innovation and progress across a range of different areas, from artificial intelligence to real time data and demand forecasting. This is creating a wealth of opportunities for individuals with the right skills to find career defining positions in the global logistics and supply chain market in Hong Kong.



Working with a robust network of businesses, DSJ Global HK places people across the region in locations including Yuen Long Kau Hui, Kowloon and Tsuen Wan, with many opportunities arising to work for global businesses with offices all over the world. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality logistics and supply chain jobs in Hong Kong and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



As a specialist leading recruiter for procurement and supply chain roles, DSJ Global HK has a unique perspective on the key challenges facing both individuals and employers in this industry. Making the right connections is crucial, whether that is building talented teams with the capability to handle disruption and change or finding a role that is truly satisfying in a location that works. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions enable the firm to connect key talent with exciting roles across organisations in Asia, helping to transform the sector as a whole.



Reimagining the recruitment process for clients and candidates is something that DSJ Global HK is committed to. Ensuring that roles in logistics and procurement, supply chain and technical operations are filled with the best and brightest talent is what DSJ Global HK does best. This specialist team works to accelerate and optimise the hiring process, introducing new perspectives and accessing key networks to forge connections that have the most potential. The end result is a more productive approach that ultimately better supports the sector and makes DSJ Global HK one of the most renowned global logistics and supply chain recruiters in Asia.



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global delivers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment for the procurement and supply chain industry, offering a new perspective on hiring into this crucial area. Talent acquisition remains one of the key challenges for progress in this burgeoning market and, as specialists for the industry, DJS Global is ideally positioned to deliver recruitment that supports greater growth.



