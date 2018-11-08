Global Management Associates Expands Its Pool of Filmmaking Talent

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --International talent management agency Global Management Associates (GMA) has officially signed award-winning filmmakers Deborah Louise Ortiz and Frank Besser.



Filmmaking duo Deborah Louise Ortiz and Frank Besser have built an illustrious career creating entertaining and thought-provoking films and TV series, accruing a myriad of accolades for their work. Ortiz and Besser's most recent writing credits include, "Code 9: Officer Needs Assistance," a powerful documentary that explores the darker side of law enforcement as it tells the stories of police officers and their families who suffer the mental anguish of the careers they chose. "Code 9," co-produced and directed by Ortiz, has garnered major accolades since its festival debut winning the TBAE Laurel of Excellence, Audience Choice at TBUFF, Social Awareness Award at the Orlando Film Festival and the Award of Merit at Indie Fest International Film Festival.



Deborah Louise Ortiz's film and television career has been on the rise since her beginnings in live theatrical productions such "Dirty Laundry," "Love in New York – How do you know?" and "Changing Violet." Deborah is currently working as an Associate Producer on Global Genesis Group's upcoming crime feature documentary "Repeat Offenders," as well as developing her own scripted series based on her life and career. Ortiz and Besser recently signed a joint venture with Global Genesis Group to produce her biographical television series, "The Ortiz Sisters."



Frank Besser's award-winning screenwriting on feature films such as "The Nobodies," "Confessions of a Serial Killer," "The Greater Good" (co-written with Deborah Ortiz) and "The Shark's Maiden" has earned him a barrage of recognition on the indie and festival circuits.



Deborah Louise Ortiz stated, "I am incredibly grateful to be working with Global Management Associates. As a woman writer, there were not many opportunities for me. I worked hard to self produce my own work. This has served me in many ways and the payoff is getting this opportunity to work with such an amazing group. I am very excited about the future."



"Code 9: Officer Needs Assistance" is available now across major VOD platforms.



About Global Management Associates

GMA is a full-service team of career strategists, talent managers and publicity specialists based in Las Vegas. The agency strives to create an environment where clients experience total transparency and constant communication. GMA is the talent management component of a family of companies including Global Genesis Group, Galaxy Post Production Lab, and Dynamic Transmedia.