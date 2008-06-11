Global Market For Blood Disorder Treatments Worth $44.0 Billion By 2012

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2008 -- Report Buyer, the online destination for business intelligence for major industry sectors, has added a new report which finds that the global market for blood disorder treatments is expected to increase to nearly $44.0 billion by 2012, experiencing a compound average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.



“Blood Disorder Treatments”, which is available at http://www.reportbuyer.com/go/BCC00179 explains that the market is broken down into applications of anemia, hemophilia, neutropenia and thrombosis treatments. Of these, thrombosis treatments have the largest share of the market. Valued at nearly $13.5 billion in 2007, this segment is expected to be worth $16.4 billion by 2012, a CAGR of 4.1%.



Authors of the report say that the second largest segment, anemia treatments, was worth an estimated $12.3 billion in 2007 and will remain steady over the next five years. They predict that continued competitive pressure will result in a stagnant market for this segment, particularly in light of recent generic biologic penetration.



The study finds that the hemophilia treatment market segment will likely display the largest growth during the forecast period due to new product introductions, additional indications, and high demand worldwide. Sales of hemophilia treatments will grow from $6.2 billion in 2007 to $8.8 billion in 2012, reflecting 7.4% growth.



The report also says that growth in the revenues of the Neutropenia market will be driven by Neulasta and Neupogen, both offered by Amgen. This is the smallest segment within the blood disorder market with $4.8 billion in sales for 2007. By 2012,sales will likely reach $6.4 billion, displaying an increase of 6.1%.



“Blood Disorder Treatments” is available from Report Buyer. For more information go to: http://www.reportbuyer.com/pharma_healthcare/treatments/blood_disorder_treatments.html



Report Buyer product ID: BCC00179



