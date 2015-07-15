Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2015 --Tandem mass spectrometry systems utilize two MS systems where the first round of MS causes precursors to fall apart by various techniques of degradation and the second round of mass spectrometry separates the fragmented components by weight. There are several tandem mass spectrometry combinations that are available based on the type of requirements raised by a buyer. The MALDI Triple-TOF, Q-TOF and triple quadrupole are the most utilized types of tandem mass spectrometers in demand today. Tandem MS has been applied to several emerging areas in healthcare and life-science such as metabolomics for studying vitamin biochemistry, environmental and food toxicology besides its primary use in proteomics. Some recent rat plasma studies have conducted research on various constituents such as brazilin and pinosylvin in pre-clinical pharmacokinetic studies and buflomedil in human plasma for bioequivalence studies. Q-TOF is expected to compete against FT-MS due to a competitive cost and quality in terms of resolution delivered by both systems.



Current mass spectrometry technologies have the ability to pinpoint the accurate molecules that can reduce chances of failure in clinical research. This will save cost and time in getting an effective drug for a critical illness to the market. Selecting a molecule for initiation into clinical testing and final marketing can take a period of over 10 years. The current MS technologies can save a tremendous amount of time as analysis on several potential molecules can be obtained in a short span. MS is not only used in drug discovery, but also applied in identification, detection analysis and testing. Recent advancements have created demand from sports authorities for urine sampling to reduce doping incidences at a higher rate. Previously, the amount of time taken to identify the drug used to be much longer which created a lapse and current technologies have greatly reduced the amount of time taken to obtain a result of a sample. There is a rising demand for mass spectrometry from metabolomics applied in pharmaceutical industry.



Due to the expiration of several blockbuster pharmaceutical molecules in the current decade and more expected to follow, mass spectrometry is expected to play a key role in reverse engineering and developing generic API combinations for local and regional markets alike. Increasing interest in personalized medicine and genetically specific vaccines and drugs, the technology has been instrumental in the burgeoning field of proteomics and genomics research.