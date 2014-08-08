Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2014 --In today’s information age, medical device connectivity allows establishment of connection between various medical equipment and devices in a healthcare setting for information sharing. The global medical automation market attained market value of $ 43,200 million in 2013 and expected to have a sustained growth. Medical devices connectivity market is gaining significance as it allows better patient monitoring and information system, which is the key driver of the market. Additionally, the connected medical devices carry important information such as maintenance schedule along with device tracking system through real time location system (RTLS). Another key driver for the market is the demand for home healthcare due to the advent of technologies such as mobile-health. The connected medical devices can send alerts to physicians or concerned people in case of a healthcare emergency in a home healthcare setting. The system also reduces the number of nursing hours as intelligent medical devices increase operational efficiency of the healthcare staff. Therefore, they can provide optimal patient care in less time and serve more number of patients. Moreover, the healthcare sector is adopting automation in all spheres of their operations and medical device connectivity is an important part of this automation.



Get detailed report at: http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/medical-device-connectivity-market



However, there are some security concerns such as patient privacy which act as a hindrance for the market growth. Furthermore, small healthcare facilities cannot afford the additional cost of providing connectivity to medical devices which limits the market growth. Another restraint for the market is the connectivity and operational challenges in remote locations, especially in the developing countries. The market has to sustain through these issues until technological advances carried out by market players become potent to overcome these challenges.



Some companies profiled in this report are Cerner Corporation, Digi International Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell HomeMed LLC, Siemens Healthcare, eDevice Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Cardiopulmonary Corporation and Qualcomm Inc.



Similar report

Global Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market (Application and Geography) - Size, Share, Global Trends, Report, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013 – 2020: http://www.reportsandintelligence.com/artificial-vital-organs-medical-bionics-market