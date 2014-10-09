Global Medical Polymer Market Is Forecasted to Grow at CAGR of 5.6% from 2014 T0 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2014 --The global market for medical polymers is expected to reach USD 17.05 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing substitution of conventional materials such as glass and metals in medical devices by high performance polymers such as PVC and polypropylene coupled with growing demand for medical devices from the fast developing Asian healthcare market is expected to drive medical polymer demand over the next six years. In addition, growing geriatric population is expected to further boost the demand for polymer based devices in minimally invasive surgeries resulting in increased demand for medical polymers.



To view full report with TOC, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-polymers-market



Devices and equipments were the largest application markets, accounting for over 2,000 kilo tons of medical polymer demand in 2013. Growing medical tourism due to low cost labor and advanced facilitates in emerging healthcare destinations of India, China, Malaysia and Singapore is expected to have positive impact on the market over the forecast period. Medical polymers are also extensively used in medical packaging applications owing to its superior properties and accounted for 2,271.3 kilo tons of demand in 2013.



To view all reports of this category, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/plastics-polymers-and-resins



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Medical polymer demand was 4,901.1 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 7,149.8 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2014 to 2020.



- Fibers & resins were the largest product segment, with demand of 4,254.4 kilo tons in 2013 due to substitution of traditional materials used in devices, equipment and packaging by fibers and resins such as polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyurethane and polystyrene.



- North America was the largest regional market for medical polymers, with revenue exceeding USD 4.18 billion in 2013. The presence of advanced medical and healthcare facility in the region was a key contributor to the high demand. In addition, the region is also expected to witness significant growth at an estimated CAGR of 8.1% from 2014 to 2020.



- Packaging applications are expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 6.0% from 2014 to 2020. Packaging of syringes, tablets and other drugs takes place using polymers due to superior properties such as low weight, application specific performance and biodegradability which is expected to drive demand in this application.



- Key companies in the market include BASF S.E, Bayer Material Science AG, Celanese Corporation, DSM N.V, E.I. DuPont de Numeros Company, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Huizhou Foryou Medical Device Co Ltd, Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. and others.



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global medical polymer market on the basis of product, application and region:



- Medical Polymer Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Resins & Fibers

- Polyvinyl chloride

- Polypropylene

- Polyurethane

- Polystyrene

- Others (Nylon, PET, PA, PC, ABS)

- Elastomers

- Styrene block copolymer

- Rubber latex

- Others (TPU, TPO, TPV)

- Biodegradable Plastics

- Medical Polymer Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Medical Devices & Equipments

- Medical Packaging

- Others (Cardio, Tissue Culture)

- Medical Polymer Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, the company offers market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including technology, chemicals, materials, healthcare and energy.



Upcoming Reports by Grand View Research



Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2014 To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market



Biopharmaceutical Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2014 To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharmaceutical-market