Global Medical Specialty Bags Market Will Grow Fastest in Asia Pacific Region at CAGR of 6.0% from 2014 to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2014 --The medical specialty bags market is expected to reach USD 10.31 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing old-age population (65 years and above) base and prevalence of urinary is expected to serve this market as a high impact rendering driver during the forecast period. In addition, government initiatives aimed at increasing healthcare expenditure, setting affordable prices and designing better reimbursement policies is expected to drive market growth over the next six years. High unmet medical needs coupled with the introduction of low cost medical specialty bags and growing patient awareness and disposable income levels in emerging markets such as India, China and Brazil is expected to fuel future growth of this market. High excise tax on healthcare device such as in Canada, U.S., etc is expected to serve as key challenge for medical specialty bags market.



To view full report with TOC, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-specialty-bags-market



Ostomy collection bags dominated the overall market in 2013, with revenue estimated at USD 2.94 billion, expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2014 to 2020. Bile collection bags, on the other hand, are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2014 to 2020, majorly owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive rising number of laparoscopic cholecystectomy procedures.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Intravenous (IV) fluid bags market revenue is expected to reach USD 2,469.9 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2014 to 2020.



- North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2013, on account of the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement framework and high patient awareness levels. These attributes are responsible for high usage rates and procedure volumes in the region.



- Asia Pacific medical specialty bags marketis expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 6.0% from 2014 to 2020. High unmet medical needs coupled with constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, patient awareness levels and healthcare expenditures are some of the factors expected to account for its rapid growth.



- Key participants of this market include Hollister Incorporated, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, Terumo Corporation, Baxter International Inc. B Braun Medical, Coloplast A/S and Convatec Inc.



To view all reports of this category, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/medical-devices



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the medical specialty bags market on the basis of product and region:



- Medical Specialty Bags Product Outlook

- Anesthesia breathing bags

- Urinary collection bags

- Bile collection bags

- Sterile packaging bags

- Blood bags

- Ostomy collection bags

- Single use bags

- Multiple use bags

- Enteral feeding bags

- Cadaver bags

- Resuscitation bags

- Disposable bags

- Reusable bags

- Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) bags

- Intravenous fluid bags

- PVC material based fluid bags

- Non- PVC material based fluid bags

- Enema bags

- Ice bags

- Medical Specialty Bags Regional Outlook

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, the company offers market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries including technology, chemicals, materials, healthcare and energy.



Upcoming reports by Grand View Research



Metallic Microspheres Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2014 To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metallic-microspheres-market



Pacemaker Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2014 To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pacemaker-market