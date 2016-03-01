Global Mega Shopping, Inc. Launches Website Offering Quality Home Decorations

Summerset, SD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --Sharon Jenkins is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.HomeDecorExtraordinair.com. The website carries a broad assortment of home decorating items including decorative tables, outdoor statues, wall hangings, and anything else that might be used to better decorate a home. Jenkins was inspired to start her website by her own experiences with moving around a lot and decorating homes in different ways. She has learned that even though some decoration work well in one home, when you move they might not fit in anymore. She wanted to offer customers a place they could come to look for products that will fill the spaces in their homes while making their homes better reflect their lifestyle or the area in which they liv.



There are many great home decor products featured within the merchandise of HomeDecorExtraordinair.com. The website offers products including bathroom accessories, home wall art, kitchen gadgets, cooking sets, yard decorations, patio furniture, dining room furniture, and much more. In the future, Jenkins plans to include art items that are made by artists that she knows. She will be launching a gallery that includes handmade art by her niece, who has an art studio in Virginia. She will also launch a second gallery that will include photography prints. Customers will be able to visit the site to find unique art items that they will not find anywhere else.



Providing quality products that customers can be proud to have in the home is very important to Jenkins. She selects all of the items for her website by hand so that she can insure that customers are able to get quality items that will fit in with a wide range of decorating schemes. Customers visiting HomeDecorExtraordinair.com will be able to choose from items that they know are going to be quality items that will last a long time.



In addition to the main website, Jenkins is launching a blog located at http://www.DecorExtraordinaire.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to home decorating. Jenkins will be sharing tips on home decorating from the unique perspective of someone who has lived on the Atlantic coast, the Pacific coast, in the cold North, and the hot and humid South. She has traveled from San Francisco to Gaum and from Minneapolis to Europe and on to India. She will be writing about different items on her site, how these can be used in decorating, and how to choose items to decorate a home. The goal of the blog is to provide important information customers can use to change the decor in their home when necessary or just when the mood strikes.



About HomeDecorExtraordinair.com

HomeDecorExtraordinair.com, a division of Global Mega Shopping, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Sharon Jenkins.



Sharon Jenkins

http://www.HomeDecorExtraordinair.com

iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com